Sheffield Pub in Antalya
About
This is a popular English pub. The place is known for its cozy atmosphere, quality music (indie, rock) and one of the best selections of beers and cocktails in the old town.
Features
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Kılınçarslan, Yenikapı sk No:23, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 03:00
Tuesday12:00 - 03:00
Wednesday12:00 - 03:00
Thursday12:00 - 03:00
Friday12:00 - 03:00
Saturday12:00 - 03:00
Sunday12:00 - 03:00