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RU

Sheffield Pub in Antalya

Sheffield Pub

About

This is a popular English pub. The place is known for its cozy atmosphere, quality music (indie, rock) and one of the best selections of beers and cocktails in the old town.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Kılınçarslan, Yenikapı sk No:23, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
+905551751795

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 03:00
Tuesday12:00 - 03:00
Wednesday12:00 - 03:00
Thursday12:00 - 03:00
Friday12:00 - 03:00
Saturday12:00 - 03:00
Sunday12:00 - 03:00