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The 251 Sou in Antalya

The 251 Sou

About

An elite bar specializing in jazz, blues, and soul music. Live performances by professional musicians in the open air. A wide selection of elite alcohol and signature cocktails from renowned mixologists.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Akra Hotel, Şirinyalı, Lara Cd. No:24, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
+902423109999

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:30
Tuesday17:00 - 00:30
Wednesday17:00 - 00:30
Thursday17:00 - 00:30
Friday17:00 - 00:30
Saturday17:00 - 00:30
Sunday17:00 - 00:30