The 251 Sou in Antalya
About
An elite bar specializing in jazz, blues, and soul music. Live performances by professional musicians in the open air. A wide selection of elite alcohol and signature cocktails from renowned mixologists.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Akra Hotel, Şirinyalı, Lara Cd. No:24, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:30
Tuesday17:00 - 00:30
Wednesday17:00 - 00:30
Thursday17:00 - 00:30
Friday17:00 - 00:30
Saturday17:00 - 00:30
Sunday17:00 - 00:30