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Devlet Güzel Sanatlar Galerileri in Antalya

Devlet Güzel Sanatlar Galerileri

About

This is a network of cultural institutions in Turkey, managed by the General Directorate of Fine Arts of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. These galleries serve as venues for periodic solo and group exhibitions, promoting the development of visual arts and supporting artists.

Contacts

Selçuk, Selçuk Mah No:36, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 19:00
Tuesday10:00 - 19:00
Wednesday10:00 - 19:00
Thursday10:00 - 19:00
Friday10:00 - 19:00
Saturday10:00 - 19:00
Sunday12:00 - 19:00