NEMO Restaurant & Lounge in Antalya
About
A unique aquarium-restaurant that offers dinner surrounded by marine life.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Kadriye, Atatürk_3 Cad No:1/11, 07000 Serik/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 01:00
Tuesday13:00 - 01:00
Wednesday13:00 - 01:00
Thursday13:00 - 01:00
Friday13:00 - 01:00
Saturday13:00 - 01:00
Sunday13:00 - 01:00