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HARE in Antalya

HARE

About

An elegant restaurant serving Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, located in the historical center of the city, in the Kaleici district.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations

Contacts

Barbaros, Hesapçı Sk. No:9, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
+905419069821

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 23:30
Tuesday08:00 - 23:30
Wednesday08:00 - 23:30
Thursday08:00 - 23:00
Friday08:00 - 23:00
Saturday08:00 - 23:00
Sunday08:00 - 23:30