HARE in Antalya
About
An elegant restaurant serving Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, located in the historical center of the city, in the Kaleici district.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations
Contacts
Barbaros, Hesapçı Sk. No:9, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 23:30
Tuesday08:00 - 23:30
Wednesday08:00 - 23:30
Thursday08:00 - 23:00
Friday08:00 - 23:00
Saturday08:00 - 23:00
Sunday08:00 - 23:30