7 Mehmet in Antalya
About
A legendary restaurant with over 30 years of history, located on a hill above Konyaalti Beach. Specializes in traditional Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, using fresh, local ingredients.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Meltem Mahallesi, Atatürk Kültür Parkı, Dumlupınar Bulvarı No:201, 07030 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday11:00 - 00:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00