Seraser Fine Dining Restaurant in Antalya
About
One of the most famous restaurants in the city, located in a historic mansion in Kaleici. Offers international and Turkish cuisine with a focus on detail and presentation.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Selçuk, Paşa Cami Sk. No:14, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 00:00
Saturday16:00 - 00:00
Sunday16:00 - 00:00