Laf Meze Restaurant Kaleiçi in Antalya
About
Located in the heart of the historic Kaleici district of Antalya, Laf Meze offers exquisite dishes that combine local flavors with modern trends.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
Kılınçarslan, Tabakhane Sk. No:1, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00