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Laf Meze Restaurant Kaleiçi in Antalya

Laf Meze Restaurant Kaleiçi

About

Located in the heart of the historic Kaleici district of Antalya, Laf Meze offers exquisite dishes that combine local flavors with modern trends.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

Kılınçarslan, Tabakhane Sk. No:1, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
+905383597009

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00