Asmani Restaurant in Antalya
About
Located on the rooftop of the Akra Hotel. The restaurant is famous for its eclectic menu, which combines Turkish and global flavors, as well as its own wine cellar and stunning views of the night city.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
10, Akra Hotel, Lara Cd. No:24, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00