Sunset View Restaurant & Bar in Antalya
About
A place with a modern design and panoramic views of the Gulf of Antalya and the mountains. Perfect for a romantic sunset dinner, the menu features meat dishes and cocktails.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Gençlik, 1311. Sk., 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 00:30
Tuesday09:00 - 00:30
Wednesday09:00 - 00:30
Thursday09:00 - 00:30
Friday09:00 - 00:30
Saturday09:00 - 00:30
Sunday09:00 - 00:30