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Sauvignon Restaurant in Antalya

Sauvignon Restaurant

About

An upscale fish restaurant in Kaleici with a terrace overlooking the harbor and the sea. Guests praise the exquisite presentation of seafood, fresh fish, and professional service.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Kılınçarslan, Hesapçı Sk. No:72, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
+905442550265

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 00:00
Tuesday11:30 - 00:00
Wednesday11:30 - 00:00
Thursday11:30 - 00:00
Friday11:30 - 00:00
Saturday11:30 - 00:00
Sunday11:30 - 00:00