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Vanilla Lounge in Antalya

Vanilla Lounge

About

An elegant place in the Old City (Kaleici) that has consistently maintained its quality for many years. Modern French and international cuisine.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Barbaros, Hesapçı Sk. No:33, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
+902422476013

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:30
Tuesday11:30 - 23:30
Wednesday11:30 - 23:30
Thursday11:30 - 23:30
Friday11:30 - 23:30
Saturday11:30 - 23:30
Sunday11:30 - 23:30