Vanilla Lounge in Antalya
About
An elegant place in the Old City (Kaleici) that has consistently maintained its quality for many years. Modern French and international cuisine.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Barbaros, Hesapçı Sk. No:33, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 23:30
Tuesday11:30 - 23:30
Wednesday11:30 - 23:30
Thursday11:30 - 23:30
Friday11:30 - 23:30
Saturday11:30 - 23:30
Sunday11:30 - 23:30