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RU

Ayar Meyhanesi in Antalya

Ayar Meyhanesi

About

A high-end fish restaurant in Kaleici, known for its live music and hospitality.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Kılınçarslan, Hesapçı Sk. No:59, 07100 Muratpaşa/Antalya
+905301172927

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00