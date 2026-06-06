CV Distiller in Athens
About
An exquisite collector's bar, known for its vast selection of whiskeys from around the world, as well as premium bourbon, rum, and cocktails. A "hidden gem" with a jazz atmosphere, cozy interior, and a tasting cellar, offering professional service.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
115 28, Chatzigianni Mexi 7, Athina 115 28
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 18:00 - 03:00
Tuesday 18:00 - 03:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 03:00
Thursday 18:00 - 03:00
Friday 18:00 - 04:00
Saturday 18:00 - 04:00