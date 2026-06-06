Materia Prima Cava & Wine Bistro in Athens
About
A contemporary wine space that combines the functions of an exquisite bistro and a specialized shop with an impressive glass cellar. The establishment specializes in natural, biodynamic, and rare Greek and international wines. The menu consists of creative seasonal Mediterranean dishes.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Falirou 68, Athina 117 41
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 18:00 - 01:00
Thursday 18:00 - 01:00
Friday 18:00 - 01:00
Saturday 18:00 - 01:00
Sunday 18:00 - 01:00