Profile
RU

Materia Prima Cava & Wine Bistro in Athens

Materia Prima Cava & Wine Bistro

About

A contemporary wine space that combines the functions of an exquisite bistro and a specialized shop with an impressive glass cellar. The establishment specializes in natural, biodynamic, and rare Greek and international wines. The menu consists of creative seasonal Mediterranean dishes.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Falirou 68, Athina 117 41
+306955640306
materiaprima.gr

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 18:00 - 01:00
Thursday 18:00 - 01:00
Friday 18:00 - 01:00
Saturday 18:00 - 01:00
Sunday 18:00 - 01:00