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Museum of the Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens

Museum of the Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation

About

A modern private museum in the Pangrati district, offering one of the finest collections of 20th-century art in Europe. Housed in an 11-story building, it features masterpieces by Cézanne, Van Gogh, Picasso, Monet, Miró, and Giacometti, complemented by temporary exhibitions, a library, and a restaurant.

Contacts

Eratosthenous 13, Athina 116 35
+302107252895

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 20:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00