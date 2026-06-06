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Herakleidon Museum in Athens

Herakleidon Museum

About

An interactive science and technology museum, founded in 2004, that combines art, science, and philosophy. The museum focuses on the achievements of the ancient Greeks, showcasing working models of mechanisms (such as Hero's steam engine and the Antikythera mechanism) and explaining them from the perspective of science and mathematics.

Contacts

Iraklidon 16, Athina 118 51
+302103461981
herakleidon.org

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00