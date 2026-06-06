Herakleidon Museum in Athens
About
An interactive science and technology museum, founded in 2004, that combines art, science, and philosophy. The museum focuses on the achievements of the ancient Greeks, showcasing working models of mechanisms (such as Hero's steam engine and the Antikythera mechanism) and explaining them from the perspective of science and mathematics.
Contacts
Iraklidon 16, Athina 118 51
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00