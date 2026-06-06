War Museum in Athens
About
The largest military history museum in Greece, located in the city center next to the Byzantine Museum. The exhibition covers the history of the Greek armed forces from antiquity to the present day, featuring extensive collections of weapons, uniforms, artillery pieces, and aircraft, offering visitors an immersive journey into the history of military conflicts.
Contacts
Rizari 2-4, Athina 106 75
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday09:00 - 19:00
Thursday09:00 - 19:00
Friday09:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:00 - 22:00
Sunday09:00 - 19:00