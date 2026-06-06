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War Museum in Athens

War Museum

About

The largest military history museum in Greece, located in the city center next to the Byzantine Museum. The exhibition covers the history of the Greek armed forces from antiquity to the present day, featuring extensive collections of weapons, uniforms, artillery pieces, and aircraft, offering visitors an immersive journey into the history of military conflicts.

Contacts

Rizari 2-4, Athina 106 75
+302107252974
warmuseum.gr

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday09:00 - 19:00
Thursday09:00 - 19:00
Friday09:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:00 - 22:00
Sunday09:00 - 19:00