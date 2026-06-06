Museum of the Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens
About
A modern private museum in the Pangrati district, offering one of the finest collections of 20th-century art in Europe. Housed in an 11-story building, it features masterpieces by Cézanne, Van Gogh, Picasso, Monet, Miró, and Giacometti, complemented by temporary exhibitions, a library, and a restaurant.
Contacts
Eratosthenous 13, Athina 116 35
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 18:00
Thursday 10:00 - 18:00
Friday 10:00 - 20:00
Saturday 10:00 - 18:00
Sunday 10:00 - 18:00