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RU

Aneton in Athens

Aneton

About

A famous, cozy restaurant known for its modern interpretation of Greek cuisine (New Greek Cuisine). It offers a homely atmosphere, high-quality seasonal ingredients, and dishes inspired by traditional recipes.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Navarchou Nikodimou 3, Athina 105 57
+302108066700

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 00:00
Saturday17:00 - 00:00