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RU

Okio in Athens

Okio

About

This place offers a relaxed atmosphere and cuisine based on seasonal ingredients. The menu features Mediterranean cuisine with an emphasis on shared plates, sustainability, ethical sourcing, and a zero-waste approach. This spot combines style with quality gastronomy.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Nikis 33 &, Navarchou Nikodimou 3, Athina 105 57
+302103311436

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00