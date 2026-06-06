DOLLI•S in Athens
About
The establishment is located in a restored neoclassical mansion from 1925 and offers guests panoramic views of the Acropolis, the Parthenon, and the historic Plaka district. The menu presents a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian cuisines, featuring signature interpretations of Greek meze alongside premium sushi, ribeye steaks, and wagyu sliders, all prepared from seasonal ingredients of the highest quality.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Mitropoleos 49, Athina 105 56
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 13:00 - 23:00
Tuesday 13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 13:00 - 23:00
Thursday 13:00 - 23:00
Friday 13:00 - 23:00
Saturday 13:00 - 23:00
Sunday 13:00 - 23:00