GB Roof Garden in Athens
About
An elite restaurant and rooftop bar on the 8th floor of a historic hotel in the center of Athens. Famous for its panoramic views. It offers high-end Mediterranean cuisine, cocktails, an exquisite atmosphere, and operates year-round thanks to a partially covered terrace.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Geor. A' 1, Athina 105 64
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 13:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 13:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 13:00 - 02:00
Thursday 13:00 - 02:00
Friday 13:00 - 02:00
Saturday 13:00 - 02:00
Sunday 13:00 - 02:00