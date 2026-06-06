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GB Roof Garden in Athens

GB Roof Garden

About

An elite restaurant and rooftop bar on the 8th floor of a historic hotel in the center of Athens. Famous for its panoramic views. It offers high-end Mediterranean cuisine, cocktails, an exquisite atmosphere, and operates year-round thanks to a partially covered terrace.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Geor. A' 1, Athina 105 64
+302103330000
www.gbroofgarden.gr

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 13:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 13:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 13:00 - 02:00
Thursday 13:00 - 02:00
Friday 13:00 - 02:00
Saturday 13:00 - 02:00
Sunday 13:00 - 02:00