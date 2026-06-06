Pelagos in Athens
About
A haute cuisine establishment offering seasonal Mediterranean dishes, with a focus on local seafood, exquisite wines, and signature martini-based cocktails.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 19:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 19:00 - 22:30
Thursday 19:00 - 22:30
Friday 19:00 - 22:30
Saturday 19:00 - 22:30