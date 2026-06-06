Spondi in Athens
About
A legendary gastronomic establishment. Located in the prestigious Pangrati district, it offers exquisite French cuisine that combines classical traditions with modern techniques. Known for its elegant interior, romantic atmosphere, and the highest level of service.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking
Contacts
Pirronos 5, Athina 116 36
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:30 - 01:00
Tuesday19:30 - 01:00
Wednesday19:30 - 01:00
Thursday19:30 - 01:00
Friday19:30 - 01:00
Saturday19:30 - 01:00
Sunday19:30 - 01:00