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Spondi in Athens

Spondi

About

A legendary gastronomic establishment. Located in the prestigious Pangrati district, it offers exquisite French cuisine that combines classical traditions with modern techniques. Known for its elegant interior, romantic atmosphere, and the highest level of service.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking

Contacts

Pirronos 5, Athina 116 36
+302107564021
www.spondi.gr

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:30 - 01:00
Tuesday19:30 - 01:00
Wednesday19:30 - 01:00
Thursday19:30 - 01:00
Friday19:30 - 01:00
Saturday19:30 - 01:00
Sunday19:30 - 01:00