Delta Restaurant in Athens
About
The establishment offers high-end gastronomy, combining innovative Greek cuisine, sustainability, and cultural values. Signature dishes include exquisite seafood and venison.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Leof. Andrea Siggrou 364, Athina 176 74
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 18:30 - 01:00
Thursday 18:30 - 01:00
Friday 18:30 - 01:00
Saturday 18:30 - 01:00
Sunday 18:30 - 01:00