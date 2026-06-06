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RU

Delta Restaurant in Athens

Delta Restaurant

About

The establishment offers high-end gastronomy, combining innovative Greek cuisine, sustainability, and cultural values. Signature dishes include exquisite seafood and venison.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Leof. Andrea Siggrou 364, Athina 176 74
+306986657553
deltarestaurant.gr

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 18:30 - 01:00
Thursday 18:30 - 01:00
Friday 18:30 - 01:00
Saturday 18:30 - 01:00
Sunday 18:30 - 01:00