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The Office Bar in Atlanta

The Office Bar

About

A stylish and lively gastrobar in Midtown Atlanta, which during the day serves as a venue for business lunches and coworking, and in the evening transforms into a cozy lounge for meeting with friends, watching sports broadcasts, and enjoying aperitifs.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

1105 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday06:30 - 00:00
Tuesday06:30 - 00:00
Wednesday06:30 - 00:00
Thursday06:30 - 00:00
Friday06:30 - 00:00
Saturday06:30 - 00:00
Sunday06:30 - 00:00