The Office Bar in Atlanta
About
A stylish and lively gastrobar in Midtown Atlanta, which during the day serves as a venue for business lunches and coworking, and in the evening transforms into a cozy lounge for meeting with friends, watching sports broadcasts, and enjoying aperitifs.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
1105 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday06:30 - 00:00
Tuesday06:30 - 00:00
Wednesday06:30 - 00:00
Thursday06:30 - 00:00
Friday06:30 - 00:00
Saturday06:30 - 00:00
Sunday06:30 - 00:00