Red Phone Booth Buckhead in Atlanta
About
An exclusive speakeasy bar in the style of the 1920s, featuring a vintage London telephone booth at the entrance, which can only be accessed with a secret code. The establishment is famous for its impeccable cocktail list, wide selection of cigars, and sophisticated interior with leather sofas and an onyx bar counter.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
3242 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 01:00
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday16:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00