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Red Phone Booth Buckhead in Atlanta

Red Phone Booth Buckhead

About

An exclusive speakeasy bar in the style of the 1920s, featuring a vintage London telephone booth at the entrance, which can only be accessed with a secret code. The establishment is famous for its impeccable cocktail list, wide selection of cigars, and sophisticated interior with leather sofas and an onyx bar counter.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

3242 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
+14707829906

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 01:00
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday16:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00