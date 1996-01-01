We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Aerial Kitchen & Bar in Atlanta

Aerial Kitchen & Bar

About

A stylish open-air restaurant and bar on the 9th floor of the Epicurean Atlanta hotel in Midtown. The venue offers a panoramic view of the city, relaxation by the pool, and signature Latin American cuisine.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Parking

Contacts

Ninth Floor, 1117 W Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
+14702832599

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 20:00
Tuesday11:00 - 20:00
Wednesday11:00 - 20:00
Thursday11:00 - 20:00
Friday11:00 - 21:00
Saturday11:00 - 21:00
Sunday11:00 - 20:00