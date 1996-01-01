Aerial Kitchen & Bar in Atlanta
About
A stylish open-air restaurant and bar on the 9th floor of the Epicurean Atlanta hotel in Midtown. The venue offers a panoramic view of the city, relaxation by the pool, and signature Latin American cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Parking
Contacts
Ninth Floor, 1117 W Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 20:00
Tuesday11:00 - 20:00
Wednesday11:00 - 20:00
Thursday11:00 - 20:00
Friday11:00 - 21:00
Saturday11:00 - 21:00
Sunday11:00 - 20:00