Margot in Atlanta
About
A stylish and lively cocktail bar and restaurant in the heart of Atlanta. The establishment offers the relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere of Bar Margot, expertly crafted drinks, and a menu that combines classic American cuisine with South American influences.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
75 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday15:00 - 23:00
Tuesday15:00 - 23:00
Wednesday15:00 - 23:00
Thursday15:00 - 23:00
Friday15:00 - 00:00
Saturday15:00 - 00:00
Sunday15:00 - 23:00