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Nest on Four in Atlanta

Nest on Four

About

A modern premium sports bar in the heart of Atlanta. It is located inside the Signia by Hilton Atlanta hotel on Northside Drive, just a couple of steps from Mercedes‑Benz Stadium. The venue is famous for its lively atmosphere, more than 30 TVs, and a signature menu.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

159 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
+14042234414

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:45
Tuesday11:00 - 23:45
Wednesday11:00 - 23:45
Thursday11:00 - 23:45
Friday11:00 - 23:45
Saturday11:00 - 23:45
Sunday11:00 - 23:45