Blind Willie's in Atlanta
About
A legendary blues club, opened in 1986 and named after the bluesman Blind Willie McTell. This iconic establishment offers live music, New Orleans‑style cuisine, and a classic bar atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
828 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 00:00
Thursday19:00 - 00:00
Friday19:00 - 02:00
Saturday19:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:00