We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Blind Willie's in Atlanta

Blind Willie's

About

A legendary blues club, opened in 1986 and named after the bluesman Blind Willie McTell. This iconic establishment offers live music, New Orleans‑style cuisine, and a classic bar atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

828 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
+14048732583

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 00:00
Thursday19:00 - 00:00
Friday19:00 - 02:00
Saturday19:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:00