Big Sky Buckhead in Atlanta
About
A popular two‑level restaurant and sports bar in the prestigious Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. The establishment is known as an excellent place to relax, combining fine cuisine, sports broadcasts, and a vibrant nightlife with a panoramic view of the city.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
3201 Cains Hill Pl NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 02:30
Saturday11:00 - 02:30
Sunday11:00 - 00:00