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Big Sky Buckhead in Atlanta

Big Sky Buckhead

About

A popular two‑level restaurant and sports bar in the prestigious Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. The establishment is known as an excellent place to relax, combining fine cuisine, sports broadcasts, and a vibrant nightlife with a panoramic view of the city.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

3201 Cains Hill Pl NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
+14042288856

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 02:30
Saturday11:00 - 02:30
Sunday11:00 - 00:00