We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Fadó Irish Pub in Atlanta

Fadó Irish Pub

About

An authentic Irish pub with an interior straight out of Ireland, a rooftop terrace in Buckhead, home‑style cuisine (Fish & Chips, pies), iconic Guinness beer, and the status of the city’s main hub for early viewing of European football and Formula 1.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

933 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
+14042607910

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday10:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday10:00 - 02:00
Sunday10:00 - 23:00