Fadó Irish Pub in Atlanta
About
An authentic Irish pub with an interior straight out of Ireland, a rooftop terrace in Buckhead, home‑style cuisine (Fish & Chips, pies), iconic Guinness beer, and the status of the city’s main hub for early viewing of European football and Formula 1.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
933 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday10:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday10:00 - 02:00
Sunday10:00 - 23:00