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New Realm Brewing Co in Atlanta

New Realm Brewing Co

About

A popular craft brewery and restaurant located in the trendy Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, right next to the Eastside Beltline Trail. The establishment is famous for its stunning views of the city skyline, extensive menu, and lively atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking

Contacts

550 Somerset Terrace NE #101, Atlanta, GA 30306
+14049682777

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday11:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:00 - 22:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 16:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00