New Realm Brewing Co in Atlanta
About
A popular craft brewery and restaurant located in the trendy Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, right next to the Eastside Beltline Trail. The establishment is famous for its stunning views of the city skyline, extensive menu, and lively atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking
Contacts
550 Somerset Terrace NE #101, Atlanta, GA 30306
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday11:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:00 - 22:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 16:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00