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Marcus Bar & Grille in Atlanta

Marcus Bar & Grille

About

A noisy, stylish, and musical restaurant‑bar by star chef Marcus Samuelsson in a trendy area of Atlanta. The space is filled with the atmosphere of old Brooklyn chic, featuring vinyl records, retro videos, and DJ sets on weekends.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

525 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
+14708901700

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday10:30 - 23:00
Sunday10:30 - 22:00