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The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights

About

A museum and cultural center dedicated to the civil rights movement for Black people in the United States and the struggle for human rights worldwide. It is located in the city center and features immersive interactive exhibitions, as well as personal items belonging to Martin Luther King.

Contacts

100 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
+16789998990

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00