The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta
About
A museum and cultural center dedicated to the civil rights movement for Black people in the United States and the struggle for human rights worldwide. It is located in the city center and features immersive interactive exhibitions, as well as personal items belonging to Martin Luther King.
Contacts
100 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00