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World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta

World of Coca-Cola

About

An interactive museum dedicated to the history of the iconic drink invented by pharmacist John Pemberton in 1886. It is located in the city center next to the Georgia Aquarium and offers guests the opportunity to view the vault containing the secret formula, see vintage commercials, and taste more than 100 types of soda from around the world.

Contacts

121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
+14046765151

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 19:00
Saturday10:00 - 19:00
Sunday10:00 - 19:00