World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta
About
An interactive museum dedicated to the history of the iconic drink invented by pharmacist John Pemberton in 1886. It is located in the city center next to the Georgia Aquarium and offers guests the opportunity to view the vault containing the secret formula, see vintage commercials, and taste more than 100 types of soda from around the world.
Contacts
121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 19:00
Saturday10:00 - 19:00
Sunday10:00 - 19:00