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Michael C. Carlos Museum in Atlanta

Michael C. Carlos Museum

About

One of the best art and archaeological museums in the southeastern United States, located on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta. Its collection features more than 17,000 artifacts from Ancient Egypt, Greece, Rome, Asian countries, Africa, and both Americas.

Contacts

571 South Kilgo Cir NE 3rd floor, Atlanta, GA 30322
+14047274282

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday12:00 - 17:00