Michael C. Carlos Museum in Atlanta
About
One of the best art and archaeological museums in the southeastern United States, located on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta. Its collection features more than 17,000 artifacts from Ancient Egypt, Greece, Rome, Asian countries, Africa, and both Americas.
Contacts
571 South Kilgo Cir NE 3rd floor, Atlanta, GA 30322
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday12:00 - 17:00