About

I once turned down a reservation at one of Bali's most hyped fine dining spots because I knew a warung in Seminyak was serving the best slow-cooked babi guling of my life that same night. My passion is knowing exactly which table to book, which chef is doing something quietly extraordinary, and when a place that looks ordinary from the outside will completely change how you think about Balinese food. For me, eating well here is never about status — it's about timing, trust, and knowing who's cooking.