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Atlas Beach Club in Bali

Atlas Beach Club

About

The world’s largest beach club in Bali, located in Canggu near Atlas Super Club. Covering 2.9 hectares, it features infinity pools, white sand, gardens, and ocean views, making it ideal for daytime relaxation and evening parties.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

Jl. Pantai Berawa No.88, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
+623613007222

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00