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Vault Nightclub Bali in Bali

Vault Nightclub Bali

About

A trendy underground nightclub in Canggu, Bali. The stylish venue features a lively dance floor, DJ performances (hip-hop, R&B, EDM, techno), a cozy lounge area, and a sushi bar, making it a popular spot.

Features

Live music
Full bar
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

Jl. Pantai Berawa No.99, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday22:00 - 04:00
Wednesday22:00 - 04:00
Thursday22:00 - 04:00
Friday22:00 - 04:00
Saturday22:00 - 04:00