FINNS Beach Club in Bali
About
A legendary beach club in Canggu, Bali, acclaimed as one of the best in the world for its 170-meter beachfront, bamboo architecture, four infinity pools, and daily DJ parties.
Features
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Jl. Pantai Berawa No.99, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday11:00 - 00:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00