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FINNS Beach Club in Bali

FINNS Beach Club

About

A legendary beach club in Canggu, Bali, acclaimed as one of the best in the world for its 170-meter beachfront, bamboo architecture, four infinity pools, and daily DJ parties.

Features

Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Jl. Pantai Berawa No.99, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
+623618446327

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday11:00 - 00:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00