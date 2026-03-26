ShiShi Nightclub in Bali
About
An upscale three-story superclub in Seminyak, Bali, combining a Japanese restaurant on the ground floor with nightclubs above. It is popular for its premium atmosphere, EDM and R&B sets, Asian fusion cuisine, and spacious areas for groups.
Features
Живая музыка
Посадочные места
Полный бар
Wi-Fi
Валет-паркинг
Парковка
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Jl. Petitenget No.208X, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 04:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 04:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 04:00
Thursday 17:00 - 04:00
Friday 17:00 - 04:00
Saturday 17:00 - 04:00
Sunday 17:00 - 04:00