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ShiShi Nightclub in Bali

ShiShi Nightclub

About

An upscale three-story superclub in Seminyak, Bali, combining a Japanese restaurant on the ground floor with nightclubs above. It is popular for its premium atmosphere, EDM and R&B sets, Asian fusion cuisine, and spacious areas for groups.

Features

Живая музыка
Посадочные места
Полный бар
Wi-Fi
Валет-паркинг
Парковка
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Jl. Petitenget No.208X, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
+6281918888059
www.shishibali.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 17:00 - 04:00
Tuesday 17:00 - 04:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 04:00
Thursday 17:00 - 04:00
Friday 17:00 - 04:00
Saturday 17:00 - 04:00
Sunday 17:00 - 04:00