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Pura Gunung Kawi Sebatu in Bali

Pura Gunung Kawi Sebatu

About

A serene 11th-century water temple in the village of Sebatu (Tegallalang, Gianyar Regency, north of Ubud, Bali), known for its sacred springs and purification rituals (melukat). The temple features koi-filled pools, cascading clean water, and shrines dedicated to Vishnu.

Contacts

Jl. Kusuma Yudha, Sebatu, Kec. Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80561

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 18:00
Tuesday08:00 - 18:00
Wednesday08:00 - 18:00
Thursday08:00 - 18:00
Friday08:00 - 18:00
Saturday08:00 - 18:00
Sunday08:00 - 18:00