Bali Museum in Bali
About
The oldest and main historical-art museum on the island, located in the heart of Denpasar, the capital of Bali province. The museum is a complex of several traditional Balinese pavilions in palace-style architecture, featuring an inner courtyard and tall “candi bentar” gates. Its exhibitions showcase the history and culture of Bali from ancient times.
Features
Парковка
Contacts
Jl. Mayor Wisnu No.1, Dangin Puri, Kec. Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80232
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 07:30 - 16:30
Tuesday 07:30 - 16:30
Wednesday 07:30 - 16:30
Thursday 07:30 - 16:30
Friday 07:30 - 14:30
Saturday 07:30 - 16:30
Sunday 07:30 - 16:30