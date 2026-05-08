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Bali Museum in Bali

Bali Museum

About

The oldest and main historical-art museum on the island, located in the heart of Denpasar, the capital of Bali province. The museum is a complex of several traditional Balinese pavilions in palace-style architecture, featuring an inner courtyard and tall “candi bentar” gates. Its exhibitions showcase the history and culture of Bali from ancient times.

Features

Парковка

Contacts

Jl. Mayor Wisnu No.1, Dangin Puri, Kec. Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80232
+62361222680
www.instagram.com/sahabatmuseumbali

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 07:30 - 16:30
Tuesday 07:30 - 16:30
Wednesday 07:30 - 16:30
Thursday 07:30 - 16:30
Friday 07:30 - 14:30
Saturday 07:30 - 16:30
Sunday 07:30 - 16:30