Pura Luhur Uluwatu in Bali

About

A temple perched on the edge of a 90-meter cliff overlooking the Indian Ocean at the southwestern tip of the Bukit Peninsula, Bali. Founded in the 10th century by the saint Nirartha to protect the island from sea spirits and demons, the temple is dedicated to the god Rudra (a form of Shiva) and includes shrines to Brahma, Vishnu, and Ratu Bagus Juru.