One Eighty Dayclub in Bali
About
A clifftop club in Uluwatu, Bali, featuring panoramic Indian Ocean views, a glass-bottom pool, and lounge areas for dining, drinks, and relaxation.
Features
Panoramic view
Terrace
Seating
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Contacts
Banjar Dinas Kangin Jl. Pura, Uluwatu, Jl. Goa Lempeh, Pecatu, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 21:00
Tuesday10:00 - 21:00
Wednesday10:00 - 21:00
Thursday10:00 - 21:00
Friday10:00 - 21:00
Saturday10:00 - 21:00
Sunday10:00 - 21:00