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One Eighty Dayclub in Bali

One Eighty Dayclub

About

A clifftop club in Uluwatu, Bali, featuring panoramic Indian Ocean views, a glass-bottom pool, and lounge areas for dining, drinks, and relaxation.

Features

Panoramic view
Terrace
Seating
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

Banjar Dinas Kangin Jl. Pura, Uluwatu, Jl. Goa Lempeh, Pecatu, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
+623618470700

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 21:00
Tuesday10:00 - 21:00
Wednesday10:00 - 21:00
Thursday10:00 - 21:00
Friday10:00 - 21:00
Saturday10:00 - 21:00
Sunday10:00 - 21:00