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Bali Botanical Garden in Bali

Bali Botanical Garden

About

The largest botanical garden in Indonesia, covering 157 hectares in the cool mountains of Bedugul at 1,300 meters above sea level. It is an ideal spot for walking among tropical plants, orchids, cacti, and bamboo groves, with views of Lake Bratan.

Contacts

Jl. Kebun Raya, Candikuning, Kec. Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191
+623682033211

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 16:00
Tuesday08:00 - 16:00
Wednesday08:00 - 16:00
Thursday08:00 - 16:00
Friday08:00 - 16:00
Saturday08:00 - 17:00
Sunday08:00 - 17:00