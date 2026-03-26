Bali Botanical Garden in Bali
About
The largest botanical garden in Indonesia, covering 157 hectares in the cool mountains of Bedugul at 1,300 meters above sea level. It is an ideal spot for walking among tropical plants, orchids, cacti, and bamboo groves, with views of Lake Bratan.
Contacts
Jl. Kebun Raya, Candikuning, Kec. Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 08:00 - 16:00
Tuesday 08:00 - 16:00
Wednesday 08:00 - 16:00
Thursday 08:00 - 16:00
Friday 08:00 - 16:00
Saturday 08:00 - 17:00
Sunday 08:00 - 17:00