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Bali Botanical Garden in Bali

Bali Botanical Garden

About

The largest botanical garden in Indonesia, covering 157 hectares in the cool mountains of Bedugul at 1,300 meters above sea level. It is an ideal spot for walking among tropical plants, orchids, cacti, and bamboo groves, with views of Lake Bratan.

Contacts

Jl. Kebun Raya, Candikuning, Kec. Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191
+623682033211
kebunraya.id/bali

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 08:00 - 16:00
Tuesday 08:00 - 16:00
Wednesday 08:00 - 16:00
Thursday 08:00 - 16:00
Friday 08:00 - 16:00
Saturday 08:00 - 17:00
Sunday 08:00 - 17:00